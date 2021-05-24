'Huge mistake': Celebrity Apprentice Australia's first evictee Alex Hayes BLASTS Lord Alan Sugar and reveals the 'real reason' he was fired

Celebrity Apprentice Australia star Alex Hayes was the first contestant to get booted from the show on Sunday.

And the 23-year-old influencer didn't leave without a few sour words, blasting on-screen 'boss' Lord Alan Sugar for his axing and accusing the billionaire of ageism.

'Lord Alan Sugar fired me out of nowhere with no reason,' he Alex told Nine.com.au

'Bit of an easy cop out because I'm young, but I thought that he would have understood that. He's been in my position before: looking up at a long future ahead in business and entrepreneurship and he just didn't see that,' Alex said.

'I think it's a huge mistake on his behalf.'

The blonde surfer said co-star Martha Kalifatidis should have been the one to go, after their heated clash in the boardroom led to his eviction in Sunday's premiere.

Alex was shut down by Lord Sugar earlier in the episode, after offering his services as a model for an art project task inspired by environmental issues.

He claimed there were buyers offering bids of '$50,000, but they pulled out last minute.

'The frame's not worth two bob as far as I'm concerned... You don't seem to know your art from your elbow,' Lord Sugar said of the piece.

Lord Sugar stars as the series' fearsome CEO, with celebrity contestants put to the test with business-related tasks.

They're competing for $100,000 for their chosen charity, in addition to the money raised during the show's challenges.

Celebrity Apprentice continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Nine