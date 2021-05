The deadline to register for the summer swim season for the Otters Swim Club is May 21. Forms are available on the Otters Facebook Page or at otterswimclub.com. The Bronze Level program is June 1 through July 29, swimming Mondays through Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. The cost of the Bronze Level program is $100 per swimmer. This program is for swimmers who have passed level three swimming lessons and want to learn competitive swimming strokes and techniques. It is ideally designed for children ages 7-10 joining the swim club for the first time or who were at the level in the previous year.