newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

World Schizophrenia Day: 5 facts about the mental illness you probably didn’t know

By Grace Bains
healthshots.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Schizophrenia Day is celebrated on the 24th of May every year to honour Dr Phillippe Pinel who did much for the treatment and management of this mental illness. It is an opportunity to become more aware of schizophrenia, an illness that can significantly impact a patient’s life. Society stigmatises...

www.healthshots.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schizophrenia#Mental Health Issues#Mental Illnesses#Depression Symptoms#Clinical Depression#Lancet#Early Research#World Schizophrenia Day#Thought Facts#Physical Ailments#The Brain#Treatment#Timely Diagnosis#Genetic Factors#Suicidal Ideation#At Risk Individuals#Hallucination#People#Medical Professionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthemilyprogram.com

5 Facts Everyone Should Know About Mental Illness

Mental health is health. Like the physical health we tend to associate with the word, it is a core component of well-being. It is not secondary to physical health—not an afterthought or bonus quality—but instead equally important to our overall health. While mental health encompasses more than the presence or...
Mental Healthsciencecodex.com

Young adults with schizophrenia have highest suicide risk

Adults with schizophrenia have an elevated risk of dying from suicide. Yet there's only limited understanding of when and why people with schizophrenia die of suicide --in part because research studies have looked at relatively small groups of patients. Now a new study from Columbia that looked at a large...
Mental Healththeschooloflife.com

How Mental Illness Impacts Our Bodies

The Body Keeps the Score is the beautiful and suggestive title of a book published in 2014 by a Dutch professor of psychiatry at Boston University called Bessel van der Kolk. The book has proved immensely significant because it emphasises an idea that has for too long escaped psychiatrists and psychotherapists. Van der Kolk stresses that people who are suffering emotionally are unlikely to do so just in their minds. Crucially, their symptoms almost always additionally show up in their bodies: in the way they sit or breathe; in how they hold their shoulders, in their sleep patterns, in their digestion processes, in the way they treat their spots and in their attitudes to exercise.
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

New Survey from OnlineTherapy.com Shows 80% of Therapists Face Mental Health Issues During the Pandemic

Survey finds that most mental health professionals have experienced mental health-related symptoms in the past year. OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, surveyed 600 mental health providers about their experience delivering virtual care during the pandemic. The survey revealed challenges in virtual care and mental health-related issues affecting providers.
Mental HealthCincinnati Herald

The Beauty of Mental Health

Mental health has been an important theme in my life because I have a family history of mental health issues that include addiction, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and more. As a family medicine physician, I understand this from a greater perspective because I treat these conditions daily. Most people do not have this perspective and they feel like they are the only ones with mental health problems. They are unaware that 264 million people worldwide suffer from depression according to the WHO. One of my hardest jobs is helping patients understand that depression is as common and treatable as Diabetes and High Blood Pressure. The treatment options for depression vary in the same way that Diabetes treatment varies. For some people we may recommend diet and exercise changes. Others may need therapy. Medication may be necessary if those options are ineffective or if the problem is severe and you need to act quickly. I speak about mental health often because, if I had not overcome my own issues with depression and anxiety, I would not be here to speak about anything. Our minds are so powerful that we can literally will ourselves to live extra years and months just by having hope that tomorrow is worth it. The beauty of mental health is that, with the right help, the transformation can be amazing. This is what inspired my husband to become a psychiatrist. I wish for everyone to know what I now understand about mental health:
Mental HealthWrcbtv.com

How CBT Helps Treat Substance Use and Co-Occurring Mental Disorders

Originally Posted On: Cognitive Behavioral Theory for Co-Occurring Disorders – Sage Neuroscience Center (sageclinic.org) Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is currently implemented in mental health treatment/wellness facilities across the country. It often leads to substantial enhancement in the quality of life for many people who had otherwise been suffering for years. This therapy is especially beneficial for those who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and addiction.
KidsPosted by
MyTexasDaily

How to find mental health resources for children and families

(BPT) - Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) offer free or low-cost health coverage for children and teens up to age 19. Coverage includes check-ups and regular doctor visits, immunizations, emergency care, dentist visits, eye exams and other care that children may need, including mental and behavioral health services.
Mental Healthpsychreg.org

5 Common Mental Health Disorders Associated with Substance Abuse

An underlying mental illness usually develops substance use disorder. The connections between substance abuse and mental illnesses are complex, with studies showing varying stats of people living with mental health disorders due to substance abuse. Often, substance use derives from a mental health issue, and as a result of self-medication, the addiction grows. However, the misuse of substances may worsen the already existing mental health issue and possibly cause new mental illnesses to develop.
Mental Healththekatynews.com

Why Must More People Start Using CBD For Their Mental Well-Being?

Are you suffering from anxiety? Don’t feel embarrassed as you are not alone. The mental and physical stress due to daily challenges has caused more than 4% of the population worldwide to suffer from anxiety. People going through such mental challenges are looking for holistic options to stay calm. Why? Because medications to ease such mental issues can have long-lasting side effects. It is the reason why many turn to CBD as people swear it relieves their mental issues and boosts overall health. Due to its potential benefits, many countries have given legal status to CBD. With more studies on how to get conclusive evidence linked to the benefits of using CBD for mental health, it seems like a good option. Should you use CBD for mental well-being? Let’s see how it works and the potential benefits.
Mental Healthcampusrecmag.com

How to Support Mental Health in Your Rec Center

It’s a normal part of life to experience occasional anxiety or feel low and sad at times. It is when these feelings are persistent, seemingly uncontrollable, overwhelming and interferes with our daily lives, that anxiety and depression can be disabling. Mental health has been and continues to be stigmatized. In...
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed every May and seems even more profound for 2021 as the world continues to experience and endure the effects of the pandemic, impacting mental health not just on an individual level but on a global scale as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood (http://bit.ly/cdcMH2021).” Good mental health is just as vital as good physical health, and May is a great month to learn more about what you can do to support your own mental health as we continue to transition through the pandemic.
Mental Healthdailyutahchronicle.com

Alexander: Legitimize Mental Health Issues At Work

The American economy I know is built on the efforts and labor of the individual worker. Cashiers at grocery stores, restaurant cooks, bank tellers, firefighters and all other occupations work to drive the economy forward. Without their hard work, society would come to an abrupt halt and fall apart. As...
Harvard, MAHarvard Crimson

Harvard Researchers and Clinicians Battle 'Silent Pandemic' of Mental Health Issues

For nearly 15 months, the Covid-19 pandemic has halted everyday life in the United States and much of the world. As in-person interactions shifted to screens, tens of millions of people were forced to adapt to life under the persistent threat of a lethal virus. Although vaccines have tempered cases, Americans have been subjected to a year of isolation and uncertainty, taking a significant toll on their mental health.
Mental Health12news.com

If You're Struggling with Mental Health, There is Help

SpringBoard Recovery provides effective treatment for individuals struggling with substance use & mental health disorders. SpringBoard Recovery specializes in providing a well-rounded and individualized evidence-based program to provide a stable & healthy environment for those in our recovery program. To learn more visit SpringBoardRecovery.com or call (480) 605-0703.
KidsPosted by
9&10 News

Kids & Mental Health: What Parents Need to Know

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. And as we wrap up our look at ways to improve our mental wellness, now we take a look at our kids mental wellbeing. The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with Dr. Stephanie Fumi Hancock. She is an author, mental health expert and CEO of Pool of Bethesda Psychiatric Health.
Mental HealthGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

New approach to mental health treatment earns Mind Springs national award

There’s been a local, state and national outcry for a better treatment for mental health. And, in the eyes of Michelle Hoy, executive vice president of Mind Springs Health, service providers weren’t meeting that demand enough. So Hoy and Dr. Jules Rosen, former chief medical officer of Mind Springs, 515...
Mental HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Talking To Your Parents About Your Mental Health

Mental health awareness months make the topic of mental health less challenging to tackle. However, coming to terms with your mental health issues may trigger some tense conversations. Mental health is something that affects more people than would like to admit. Although the stigma behind mental health is slowly chipping...