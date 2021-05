Private jet flights departing from the UK and France emit more CO2 than 20 other European countries combined, according to a new report.  The two countries together represent almost 40 per cent of emissions from private jets in Europe, and six of the top 10 most polluting routes for private aviation in Europe either arrive or depart from London airports.Carbon emissions from private jets in the continent have risen by nearly a third (31 per cent) between 2005 and 2019, finds the report from European NGO and campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E).Entitled “Private jets: can the super-rich supercharge zero emission aviation?”, the study reports...