New Zealand rolls out community-focused model in mainstream courts

By Nadia Murray-Ragg
jurist.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand is rolling out a community-focused justice model in its District Courts, one of four major courts in the mainstream hierarchy, according to a statement from the Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu published Sunday. The model is known as the Te Ao Mārama model, meaning “the enlightened world.”...

