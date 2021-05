When you jump into Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you’ll be presented with a lot of different choices. From the various details on your character including eyes, hair, mouth, etc., to the origin of your character’s existence in the current moment, each Shepard players customize is bound to be different in some way. One of the most impactful choices you have to make in your experience is which class to choose, and that can be a daunting task to some. No need to worry though as, in this guide, we’ll explain the best way for you to choose a class for your Shepard in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.