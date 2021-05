UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said that artists will be able to tour visa-free in 17 of the 27 countries in the European Union post-Brexit. PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal, which was passed last December, failed to secure visa-free travel for UK artists and their crew as well as Europe-wide work permits. That sparked fears that acts will face huge costs for future live tours of the continent, which could prevent rising and developing artists from being able to afford to do so.