Ranged weapons (a.k.a. guns!) are ridiculously powerful in Biomutant. If you go down the right skill tree, guns can automatically double in power with a single perk — and combine that with some of the other OP skills you’ll unlock along the way, there’s no reason not to focus completely on firepower in Biomutant. Even with guns being so ridiculously strong, there’s no reason not to reach the absolute limits of damage output — and I think we’ve found the very best gun in the game. Heck, this might be the strongest weapon in the game period. Here’s how to find the 9-Star Contagion Flurpskruckis… yeah, everything in this game has a weird name.