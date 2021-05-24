newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanceville, AL

Wakefield named Hanceville High School principal

By Tyler Hanes
Posted by 
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBCFf_0a9rLWXP00
New Hanceville High School Principal Daniel Wakefield, left, speaks to the Cullman County School Board after his new position was approved during Monday's meeting. Tyler Hanes

Hanceville Middle School Principal Daniel Wakefield was named the new principal of Hanceville High School during Monday's meeting of the Cullman County School Board.

Wakefield, who has spent the last three years as Hanceville Middle School's principal, said he has been working in Hanceville's schools as a teacher or administrator since 2003, and he is looking forward to getting started as the high school's principal.

"I'm ready to go," he said. "I'm ready to get started building a better Hanceville High School."

Wakefield's first official day in his new position will be on July 1, and he said he will soon get together with the school's leadership team and staff members to get a good idea of some of HHS's strengths and weaknesses and identify areas that need to be addressed.

"I definitely want input from the staff, and I'll try to do what's best for the kids," he said.

Monday's meeting was the last board meeting of the 2020-2021 school year, with the last day of school set for May 28, and Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette thanked all of the teachers and administrators for the work they did over the past year to make sure students got the best educations possible.

"Many times throughout the year we were unsure if we would get to have as much face-to-face instruction as we had, and we were able to have more than a lot of schools systems were," he said. "So we're excited to get this school year wrapped up."

The county's high schools held their commencement ceremonies over the weekend, and were able to return to Wallace State Community College this year after having outdoor graduations in 2020, he said.

"We were really excited that we were able to hold these ceremonies again at Wallace State Community College, and we had many people come out and celebrate with their young people about graduation," he said.

Board member Heath Allbright thanked Barnette and the rest of the system's leadership team for their efforts in keeping students in the classroom as much as possible.

"I know it was very challenging, but I appreciate your staff's hard work and your efforts to keep us in school," he said.

The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
110
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Cullman Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
City
Hanceville, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Year#High School Students#College Students#Community Schools#Hanceville High School#Hhs#Cullman County Schools#Graduation#Staff Members#July#Schools Systems#Kids#Outdoor Graduations#Input
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Cullman County, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

Low enrollment ends CATA horticulture program

The Cullman Area Technology Academy’s horticulture/floriculture program will be closing at the end of this school year due to a decreasing number of students enrolling in the program. CATA Principal Billy Troutman said local and regional workforce data, duplication of services in the county’s schools and enrollment concerns were the...
Cullman County, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

County schools celebrate student military recruits

The Cullman County School System recognized its seniors who will be joining the military after graduation with its first-ever Military Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon. The students and their families gathered in the Cullman County School Board meeting room to be recognized and sign certificates indicating the branch of service they would be entering.
wbrc.com

Ripe for Harvest

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Kathy Howard was born in Cullman County on the family farm, but her professional life led her away. One day, that changed. Today her Five Oak Farm in the Rough Edge community near Holly Pond is accounting for a different kind of savings as she preserves a family farming tradition.
Hanceville, ALblountcountian.com

Sherry Ann Buse

SHERRY ANN BUSE, 46, Hanceville, died May 1, 2021. Born Oct. 24, 1974, in Birmingham, she is predeceased by parents Fred Allen Buse and Brenda Sue Williams Buse. Surviving are children Shauna Bryant Duarte, Segan Leslie Bryant, Savanna Nicole Bryant, Shiloh Austin Burns, Shalan Aliegh Franks; siblings Jerry Allen “Little Brother” (Jennifer) Buse, Dakota Scott (Shelly Martin) Buse, Casey Duke; […]
Danville, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Danville grads named Wallace State’s top scholars

HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College has named Danville High graduates Alexis Williams and Murl Sims All-Alabama Academic Team Scholars for 2021. All-Alabama Academic Team recipients were recognized recently through a virtual ceremony by Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker. This replaces the traditional luncheon banquet. Williams, a general...