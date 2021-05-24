newsbreak-logo
Minneapolis, MN

Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings

Ottumwa Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Parents and siblings of Black men killed by police urged people during a discussion in the city where George Floyd was killed a year ago to join them in pursuing legal changes they say can make similar deaths less likely in the future. The panel, convened Monday...

