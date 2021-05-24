Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings

Turning Points Network is Hiring! Family Violence Prevention Specialist This full-time position works as an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault who access services through our office, crisis line, and community. The qualified individual will also serve as a liaison between the Division of Children Youth & Families and Turning Points Network providing support to families. The ideal candidate will work well on a team, have awareness of the issues of domestic violence and sexual assault, and possess the passion and commitment to make a difference in the community and for survivors. No prior experience is necessary, as training is provided. This position is Monday-Friday daytime hours and requires a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and automobile insurance. Competitive salary & benefits. Must be able to pass a background check. Send resume and cover letter to amanda@ turningpointsnetwork.org The full job description can be found on our website at www. turningpointsnetwork.org.