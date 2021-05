When Netflix launched its streaming platform in Japan nearly six years ago and began curating collections of television series and films, there were some moods that just didn’t translate to English. Rochelle King, Netflix’s VP of creative production, recalls one woman on her team who suggested they use the Japanese term honobono, which roughly means “relaxed” or “heartwarming,” as a tag for some of its content that best captured a “mellow kind of feeling.” Similarly, the same staffer, after conversations with a colleague, suggested the platform incorporate the Tagalog terms kilig and hugot — “feel-good romance” and “painful nostalgia,” respectively — to label projects for its Filipino audience.