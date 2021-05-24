Alexandria woman suffers minor injuries after vehicle goes off the road, into a slough
A 60-year-old Alexandria woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Douglas County Road 23 shortly before noon on Monday, May 24. Kelly Denise Garner was traveling south on County Road 23 in a 2014 Subaru Forester near the intersection of South Side Drive in Alexandria when she crossed the center line and ended up in a slough on the east side of the road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.www.echopress.com