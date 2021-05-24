Alexandria woman suffers minor injuries after vehicle goes off the road, into a slough

Alexandria, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a drowning death. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call just before 5 PM on Saturday concerning a man in the water on Lake Ida just north of Douglas. By the time they arrived at the scene, people living along the lake had brought the man to shore and had begun administering CPR. Emergency responders took over the life-saving measure, but they were not able to resuscitate the man.