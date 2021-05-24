newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Alexandria woman suffers minor injuries after vehicle goes off the road, into a slough

By Celeste Edenloff
Echo Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 60-year-old Alexandria woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Douglas County Road 23 shortly before noon on Monday, May 24. Kelly Denise Garner was traveling south on County Road 23 in a 2014 Subaru Forester near the intersection of South Side Drive in Alexandria when she crossed the center line and ended up in a slough on the east side of the road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

www.echopress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Accidents
Douglas County, MN
Crime & Safety
Douglas County, MN
Accidents
County
Douglas County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Alexandria, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Off The Road#Slough#Traffic Accident#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#East Side#North East#Crash#South Side Drive#Under Investigation#Alcohol#Subaru Forester#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Douglas County, MNEcho Press

'Tis the season for road work in Douglas County

Douglas County's "other season" began last week: road construction. Crews from Minnerath Construction started removing asphalt on County Road 9 near Carlos on Wednesday, May 5. The stretch of County Road 9 from County Road 20 to Prairie Road will be completely redone. It's the county's first major road construction...
Alexandria, MNfroggyweb.com

Man pulled from lake near Alexandria suffered from medical condition

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A man who died after he was pulled from a lake died of a medical condition and not from drowning. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the Midwest Medical Examiner determined that 59-year-old Danny Haak suffered a medical-related event before he went into the water last Saturday afternoon.
Alexandria, MNwillmarradio.com

Man found in Lake Ida Saturday did not drown

(Alexandria, MN) -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 59-year-old man suffered a medical event prior to entering the water in Lake Ida Saturday -- and drowning is not considered to be his manner of death. Danny Haak of Alexandria was found unresponsive by his wife in the lake. A retired Minnesota state trooper pulled Haak to shore and administered C-P-R, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.
Alexandria, MNEcho Press

Man who died in Lake Ida had medical-related event

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released new information about Danny Haak, the man who died after a water-related incident on Lake Ida Saturday, May 1. After further investigation into the case and from autopsy results provided by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, it is believed that Haak, 59, of Alexandria, suffered a medical-related event prior to entering the water, according to the sheriff's office.
Appleton, MNEcho Press

Man dies after one-vehicle crash Monday near Appleton

According to the crash report, Douglas John Anderson, 72, was driving a 2007 KW tractor truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 in Shible Township when the vehicle entered the ditch at 210th Avenue Southwest and rolled. Road conditions were dry, alcohol was not listed as a factor and it is...
Douglas County, MNkvrr.com

Lake Ida drowning victim identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Authorities identify the man they say drowned in Lake Ida Saturday afternoon. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is 59-year-old Danny Haak of Alexandria. The 911 call came in shortly before 5 o’clock that there was a man in the water. He was...
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Drowning Reported in Western Minnesota Lake

Alexandria, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a drowning death. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call just before 5 PM on Saturday concerning a man in the water on Lake Ida just north of Douglas. By the time they arrived at the scene, people living along the lake had brought the man to shore and had begun administering CPR. Emergency responders took over the life-saving measure, but they were not able to resuscitate the man.
Alexandria, MNkfgo.com

Person drowns on Lake Ida near Alexandria, Minn.

ALEXANDRIA, MINN. (KFGO) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who drowned on Lake Ida, north of Alexandria as 59-year old Danny Haak, of Alexandria. Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a frantic woman ringing their doorbell. The neighbor had...
Douglas County, MNEcho Press

Work to begin on County Road 9 near Carlos

Douglas County's first major road construction project of the season will begin this week. Crews from Minnerath Construction are scheduled to begin removing asphalt on County Road 9 near Carlos on Wednesday, May 5. The stretch of County Road 9 from County Road 20 to Prairie Road will be completely redone.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Man drowns on Lake Ida in west-central Minnesota

Authorities in Douglas County are investigating an apparent drowning that happened over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon on Lake Ida, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria. According to a release from the Douglas County sheriff, a man was pulled out of the water by neighbors at about...