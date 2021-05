An effort to help the family of a Central Coast police detective who was shot, and killed in the line of duty this week has now raised more than $370,000. The community has been rallying to support the family of San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti. He died Monday night, when a burglary suspect opened fire on a team of officers delivering a search warrant at his apartment. The gunman was wounded by the officers return fire, and investigators say he then killed himself.