Minorities

Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Parents and siblings of Black men killed by police urged people during a discussion in the city where George Floyd was killed a year ago to join them in pursuing legal changes they say can make similar deaths less likely in the future. The panel, convened Monday...

MinoritiesNew York Post

NJ cop fired for post berating BLM protesters as ‘terrorists’

A New Jersey police officer who wrote on Facebook that Black Lives Matter protesters are “terrorists” who couldn’t care less if she dies has been fired — a move ripped by her attorney as “pandering to the far left.”. Hopewell Township Police Officer Sara Erwin was terminated Friday via unanimous...
Violent Crimesblavity.com

At Least 64 People Were Killed By Police During The Derek Chauvin Trial

At least 64 people across the country have been killed at the hands of police since the start of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial. The trial for the former officer lasted for three weeks with many experts and witnesses sharing their testimony. Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd after the jury deliberated for nearly 10 hours.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Brooklyn Center in Minneapolis votes through sweeping police reform after fatal shootings of Black men

A Minneapolis suburb, the scene of fatal police shootings of Black men, has voted through a police reform bill to overhaul public safety.The city council of Brooklyn Center voted 4-1 on Saturday to pass the resolution which would reduce police powers as well as create an unarmed unit to respond to incidents involving medical, mental health, disability, social and behavioural issues.The bill will be named after two men, Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler, who were killed during encounters with city law enforcement officers.Mayor Mike Elliott said in a written statement posted on Facebook that the Daunte Wright and Kobe...
SocietyThe Eagle Times

Family Violence Prevention

Turning Points Network is Hiring! Family Violence Prevention Specialist This full-time position works as an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault who access services through our office, crisis line, and community. The qualified individual will also serve as a liaison between the Division of Children Youth & Families and Turning Points Network providing support to families. The ideal candidate will work well on a team, have awareness of the issues of domestic violence and sexual assault, and possess the passion and commitment to make a difference in the community and for survivors. No prior experience is necessary, as training is provided. This position is Monday-Friday daytime hours and requires a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and automobile insurance. Competitive salary & benefits. Must be able to pass a background check. Send resume and cover letter to amanda@ turningpointsnetwork.org The full job description can be found on our website at www. turningpointsnetwork.org.
Green Bay, WIRegister Citizen

Family of man killed by police to appeal ruling on lawsuit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Green Bay police officer said Sunday they will appeal a federal judge's decision to throw out their lawsuit. U.S. District Judge William Griesbach this past week dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against...
MinoritiesMetro International

George Floyd’s family urges U.S. police reform on anniversary of his death

WASHINGTON/MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -Members of George Floyd’s family spoke with U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday, urging them to pass police reform legislation in Floyd’s name on the first anniversary of his death in Minneapolis. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who had been handcuffed by police, was killed by a white officer kneeling...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Biden urges Congress to act on policing reform after meeting with George Floyd family

WASHINGTON — A year after George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer, his family returned Tuesday to Washington, D.C., where lawmakers have been attempting to craft a bipartisan bill to overhaul the nation’s policing laws.  Congress failed to act by the anniversary of Floyd’s death — the deadline that President Joe Biden had urged lawmakers […] The post Biden urges Congress to act on policing reform after meeting with George Floyd family appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Public Safetydigboston.com

A CLINICAL NURSE’S PERSPECTIVE ON POLICE BRUTALITY

Police officers have performed their jobs with a flawed interpretation that they are above the law due to protected immunity. The system is broken. The verdict that led to the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd last month was a wakeup call and a vindication for the nation on a small level. Yet, as a professional in the healthcare sector, more needs to be done, especially as it relates to healthcare, racial trauma and improper policing.
U.S. PoliticsNewsbug.info

Floyd family meets Biden, urges police bill passage

The family of George Floyd met with Joe Biden at the White House Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death at the hands of a white police officer. The family is in Washington urging the passage of a police reform bill. (May 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
Congress & Courtsthewestsidegazette.com

The Supreme Court Can Protect Black Lives By Ending Qualified Immunity

The Supreme Court is a deliberative body, and the perspective of a Black woman will ensure decisions that are more inclusive of diverse lived experiences. Last year, we witnessed another crushing blow in the fight to end police violence against Black people. Only one of the three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor was charged in the case. However, they were not charged for causing her death; rather, they were indicted on charges of destroying property.