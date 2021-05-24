Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Shell wins $2.5 billion Australian power contract with battery storage

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n195t_0a9rK7h600

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state said on Tuesday it has awarded a A$3.2 billion ($2.5 billion) 10-year power supply contract to Royal Dutch Shell PLC, which includes supplying battery back-up power for wind and solar energy.

A 100 megawatt two-hour battery will be built and run by privately owned partner Edify Energy. The battery is slated to be switched on by early 2023, and will help fill a supply gap when AGL Energy Ltd’s coal-fired Liddell power station closes in the same year.

“This battery will help to keep the lights on and keep costs down during peak energy periods, and support more renewable energy to come online,” NSW state Energy Minister Matt Kean said in a statement on Tuesday.

The battery project is expected to cost about A$100 million, an Edify spokeswoman said.

Under a deal with Edify, Shell has contracted to take 60% of the battery’s power.

“This long-term services agreement is a model for how large energy users can access dispatchable power like battery storage, which complements renewables,” Shell Energy Chief Executive Greg Joiner said in a statement.

Kean said the battery would be built alongside the Darlington Point Solar Farm in the state, one of the largest solar projects connected to the national electricity market.

The decision comes just days after the federal government decided to build a taxpayer-funded A$600 million gas-fired power plant in NSW to offset a looming power shortfall once the Liddell power station shuts in 2023.

Officials said the new power contract would begin in July 2022, when its existing contract with Shell expires, and run for 10 years.

Shell won the deal to supply the state government, the second-largest power consumer in New South Wales, through its Shell Energy arm, the former ERM Power business, which the oil major bought in 2019.

($1 = 1.2897 Australian dollars)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Shell Energy#Solar Energy Storage#Battery Power#Power Supply#Electricity Supply#Australian#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Edify Energy#Agl Energy Ltd#Erm Power#Nsw State Energy#Battery Storage#Battery Back Up Power#Dispatchable Power#Renewables#Peak Energy Periods#Energy Minister#Wind#New South Wales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Energy Industrymix929.com

Exclusive-Shell considering possible sale of U.S. Permian assets

(Reuters) -Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest oil field in the United States for a possible sale as the company looks to focus on its most profitable oil-and-gas assets and grow its low-carbon investments, according to sources familiar with the matter. The sale could...
Industryukconstructionmedia.co.uk

United Kingdom-Manchester: Solar Power & Battery Storage Procurement Framework

Publication Ref: (2021/S 000-013136/EN) Periodic indicative notice without call for competition. II.1.1) Title: Solar Power & Battery Storage Procurement Framework. Supply of onsite solar electricity through Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). II.1.6) Information about lots. The contract is divided into lots: no. II.2) Description. II.2.3) Place of performance. Nuts code: Main...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Germany prepares to set up hydrogen accord with Australia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany on Sunday said it has taken steps towards a bilateral alliance on hydrogen production and trade with Australia to try and facilitate a renewable energy-based hydrogen supply chain between the countries. Economy minister Peter Altmaier and education and research minister Anja Karliczek signed a letter of...
Texas Statekfgo.com

Exclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest U.S. oil field for a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a key moment in its shift away from fossil fuels as it faces growing pressure to slash carbon emissions. The sale...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Renewable Energy Sources Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Enel, Vattenfall, Iberdrola, Tata Power

HTF MI Published Latest Global Renewable Energy Sources Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Renewable Energy Sources Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Renewable Energy Sources Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Risen Energy Unveils First Mass-Produced Solar Module with 700 W Output

Risen Energy Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic products, has launched NewT@N, the industry’s first mass-produced solar module with up to 700 W output. Risen Energy says its NewT@N module heralds the arrival of the PV 7.0 era and promises more stable performance and higher power generation in a single 210 mm-sized silicon wafer. With its NewT@N technology, Risen Energy is able to solve the high surface recombination rate issue of traditional PERC cells on metal areas.
Energy Industrymacaubusiness.com

China to lift subsidies for new photovoltaic, onshore wind power projects

China will end the subsidies for new centralized photovoltaic stations, distributed photovoltaic projects and onshore wind power projects from the central government budget in 2021 and achieve grid parity, according to the country’s top economic planner on Friday. Effective from Aug. 1, the policies aim to promote the efficient use...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Japan's Astomos Energy buys carbon-neutral LPG cargo from Shell

Astomos Energy has agreed to buy a cargo of LPG with offset carbon emissions from Royal Dutch Shell. The purchase of carbon-neutral LPG cargo at the scale of the Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) is believed to be the world's first case, Astomos said in a statement. The move comes...
Energy Industrypower-eng.com

Sempra, NREL extend collaboration toward net-zero carbon energy future

Southern California-based utility holding company Sempra Energy will further its longtime partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to advance future net-zero energy systems. Sempra announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NREL to prove a framework for the energy transition. The MOU, Sempra says, buildings off...
Energy Industryissues.org

For Cleaner, Greener Power, Expand the Definition of “Batteries”

Intermittent power sources like wind and solar will require supporting the grid with long-duration storage—a concept we are just beginning to explore. As California and other municipalities set off on the path to zero-carbon energy economies, there is a worldwide search for ways to provide clean, ever-ready power to the grid to balance intermittent sources of renewable electricity such as wind and solar. In general, there are three ways to provide what is being described as “clean firm power” to balance the load: (1) create methods of storing solar and wind power for long periods, (2) produce clean power from nuclear or geothermal generation, or (3) retrofit existing fossil fuel power plants to capture the carbon they produce.
Energy Industrymarinelink.com

LNG Primed for Strong Growth on Asian Demand

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are poised for more gains as gas-hungry China guzzles cargoes to feed a rebound in economic growth while the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions restores industrial demand in India. Higher oil and coal prices have also helped lift global gas prices with spot Asian LNG prices.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Queensland sets up A$2bn hydrogen, renewables fund

The state government said that investment in local manufacturing of renewables and hydrogen will deliver lower-cost energy and free up gas as an industrial input for manufacturing. Australian state of Queensland will set up a A$2bn ($1.55bn) fund to finance renewable energy and hydrogen projects as part of its COVID-19...
Energy Industryclarkcountyblog.com

Qualitative Analysis of Renewable Energy Market 2021-2026 Strategical Assessment of Enel, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy, RWE Group, and more | Affluence

The global Renewable Energy market was valued at 644940 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 900690 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The report on Renewable Energy Market added by Affluence provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competitive intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2026. The objective of this research is to provide a 360 holistic view of the Renewable Energy market and bringing insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. The report provides the market size in terms of value and volume of the Global Renewable Energy Market.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

ScottishPower kicks off construction of UK’s first hybrid solar-storage-wind site

Construction of a 10MW solar farm as part of the UK’s first hybrid solar PV, energy storage and wind site has officially begun. The 10,000 PV panels being installed at the Carland Cross site in Cornwall in the south of England are to complement the existing 20MW wind farm and 1MW battery energy storage system. It marks the first time these technologies have been combined on such a scale, and forms part of a wider planned portfolio of hybrid sites by Iberdrola-owned ScottishPower.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

South America’s largest wind farm starts commercial operations

The Rome-headquartered Enel Group’s Brazilian renewable energy subsidiary, Enel Green Power Brasil Participações Ltda, has started commercial operations of the 716 MW Lagoa dos Ventos I and II wind farm in Brazil. It’s South America’s largest wind farm currently in operation and Enel Green Power’s largest wind farm worldwide. South...
Energy Industrymobileworldlive.com

Telstra wind farm deal boosts renewables commitment

Telstra detailed plans to further reduce its carbon footprint and become a leader in renewable energy, unveiling a new wind farm partnership in New South Wales. Under a long-term power purchase deal with Global Power Generation’s Crookwell 3 Wind Farm, Telstra will pay a fixed price for the majority of the energy produced over the term of the agreement.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Maldives launch tender for 40 MW/40 MWh of storage

The Maldives‘ Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology has launched the pre-qualification phase of a tender for the deployment of two large-scale storage systems with a combined capacity of 40 MW/40 MWh across 22 islands. One of the two projects, with a planned capacity of 24 MW/24 MWh, is...