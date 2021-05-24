Vikings linebackers Anthony Barr, Cameron Smith finally back on the field for OTAs
After waiting a long time, Vikings linebackers Anthony Barr and Cameron Smith were both back on the practice field Monday. The two were among a large number of veterans on hand for the first day of organized team activities. Barr returned after suffering a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 last September at Indianapolis. And Smith was back after undergoing surgery last August to repair an enlarged heart and missing the entire season.www.twincities.com