NFL

Vikings linebackers Anthony Barr, Cameron Smith finally back on the field for OTAs

By Chris Tomasson
Pioneer Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter waiting a long time, Vikings linebackers Anthony Barr and Cameron Smith were both back on the practice field Monday. The two were among a large number of veterans on hand for the first day of organized team activities. Barr returned after suffering a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 last September at Indianapolis. And Smith was back after undergoing surgery last August to repair an enlarged heart and missing the entire season.

