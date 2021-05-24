Mets GM Zack Scott works the phones as injuries make it difficult to field competitive team
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was able to provide a clearer injury picture for the beaten down club Monday and let’s just say it wasn’t a particularly pretty one. Both Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil suffered "significant hamstring strains" a little over a week ago and are expected to be out for another month, Scott said. Meanwhile, the nerve issue in Brandon Nimmo’s finger continues to linger, and the team is trying to find a way to navigate the "sharp pain" that can make it difficult for him to hit. Carlos Carrasco is not expected back until late June or early July and Luis Guillorme likely needs to undergo further imaging on his strained right oblique.www.newsday.com