Idaho State

Plan released for $440M in Idaho education rescue money

By Associated Press (AP)
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho education officials say the state's primary challenge in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is helping students make up lost ground due to missed instructional time. The Idaho Department of Education identified that as a top priority in its draft plan announced Monday for spending $440 million the state is receiving in federal American Rescue Plan money for some 300,000 students in grades K-12. The U.S. Department of Education requires the plan.

www.kivitv.com
