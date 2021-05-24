newsbreak-logo
WWE Files Trademark For Rick Boogs

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Boogs made his Smackdown debut last week, and WWE has filed an application to trademark the name. Heel By Nature reports that WWE filed an application to trademark the name, with the registration being entered into the database on Monday. The trademark description reads:. International Class 041: Entertainment services,...

