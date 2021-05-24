newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Do not publish distorted anti-Israel opinions | Letters

By Letters to the Editor
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the explosion of global violence against Jews around the world, how could you see fit to print Will Bunch’s column against Israel? It is akin to throwing a match on an already blazing fire, and highly irresponsible of both the Star-Ledger and the Philadelphia Inquirer, where his column originated.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Jews#Political Violence#The Star Ledger#The Philadelphia Inquirer#British#Arab#Jewish#South Africans#New Jerseyans#Colts Neck Open N J#Democrat#The Republican Party#East Brunswick Boost#Facebook#Israeli Arab Citizens#Hamas Plants#Iran#Irresponsible Pieces#Gaza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Capitol
Country
Palestine
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Easttucson.com

Letter: I Stand With Israel

Israel is a parliamentary democracy that is 21% Arab with a thriving Christian population. PLO West Bank Fatah Mahmoud Abbas is serving the seventeenth year of his four-year term. PLO Gaza is run by Hamas whose charter explicitly calls for the eradication of the state of Israel and the murder of all Jews.
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza conflict: UN body to investigate violence

The UN Human Rights Council has voted to investigate violence in the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas. The body approved the resolution, brought by a group of Islamic countries, by 24 votes to nine. But the United States said the decision threatened to endanger progress in bringing calm to...
ReligionTimes and Democrat

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Christian hypocrisy on Israel

A Christian is supposed to be someone who believes and practices the things Jesus Christ taught. That is why it annoys me when the Christian right, represented by the 700 Club's Pat Robertson and the Republican Party, give their blanket endorsement to Israel regarding the way it treats the Palestinian people.
Middle EastPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel plans to indict powerful ultra-Orthodox politician

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general plans to indict a powerful ultra-Orthodox politician on charges of obstruction of justice in connection with the long-delayed extradition of a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her students in Australia. Yaakov Litzman, a former health minister, is accused of pressuring ministry employees to...
Middle EastWicked Local

Opinion/letter: Fire in MidEast

Today is Day 9 of the latest round in the 'Hamas-Israel war, initiated by 'Hamas (rulers of Gaza, the Biblical land of the long gone Philistines). Since last Monday the Palestinian terror groups fired over 3,500 rockets at Israeli civilians, drawing heavy retaliatory Israeli airstrikes against military targets (most deliberately located in residential areas). Last night four were fired in the north by 'Hizballah from Lebanese territory, at least one landing in a field of an Arab town. Most if not all rockets had been delivered to both from Iran over the past year. President Biden is arm twisting Israel to cease the retaliatory campaign, whose objectives are military, the disruption of the 'Hamas ability to wage war upon civilians. Actually I suspect Biden and the Europeans really want to discourage an Israeli incursion into Gaza, whose purpose would be to destroy the terrorists' capabilities without hurting civilians.
Worldsoutheastsun.com

After ceasefire, Israeli conflict shifts to U.S.

There may not be rockets flying over Gaza, but there are certainly verbal grenades being lobbed on Capitol Hill. While the Middle East embraces a fragile peace, the ceasefire in Israel hasn’t managed to stop the internal war here at home. For the first time in generations, a major political party is openly challenging our alliance with Israel. And the fallout, as our allies know, could be deadly.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

It's Time to Update the U.S. Approach to Israeli Rights Abuses | Opinion

President Joe Biden has shown a remarkable capacity to change with the times, but when it came to the recent armed conflict between Israeli and Hamas forces, he often seemed to be pressing "rewind" and "play" on an old reel-to-reel tape recorder. The welcome ceasefire provides an opportunity to re-examine this outdated approach.
MilitaryPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of...
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
Middle EastDaily Progress

Opinion/Column: Cease-fire solves nothing for Israel

In outlining the goal for winning the Persian Gulf War against Saddam Hussein for invading and occupying Kuwait in 1991, Gen. Colin Powell, then the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, “Our strategy to go after this army is very, very simple. First, we’re going to cut it off, and then we’re going to kill it.”
U.S. Politicsnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Democrats blaming Israel for conflict

TO THE EDITOR: Over the last few weeks, we have witnessed Iranian-sponsored Hamas launch thousands of rockets indiscriminately at Israeli citizens. Some believe the recent conflict was started by Hamas to influence justices deciding a property dispute winding its way through the Israeli Supreme Court. Others think it’s retaliation for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to once again postpone elections even though he’s in the 17th year of his first four-year term.
POTUSNew York Post

Antony Blinken reaffirms US support for Israel at Netanyahu meeting

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the US’ commitment to Israel’s security during a meeting Tuesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he also said the administration will work to develop “assistance and investment” for Palestinians. It was the first meeting between the two since last week’s cease-fire brokered...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Cori Bush needs to explain her stand on the anti-Israel boycott movement

The anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement gained momentum during the recent two-week battle between the Israeli military and Hamas in Gaza — boosted in part by Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis. Bush has been outspoken in her support of the movement, drawing less-than-fair accusations from pro-Israel groups that she and other BDS supporters are anti-Semitic. That label, similar to calling someone racist, is so loaded with historical baggage and hurtful to the accused that it deserves to be deployed with extreme caution.
Middle EastLaredo Morning Times

In Israel's mixed towns, resentments erupt into violence

LOD, Israel - Musa Hassouna's family lived in Lod long before the creation of Israel, when it was an overwhelmingly Palestinian Arab town known as Lydda. But lately, Hassouna had been thinking of leaving, his wife, Marwa, recalled, "for a safe place to raise the kids, not in violence and not with all the racism that happens here."