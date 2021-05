Lowrie went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. Lowrie opened the game's scoring with an RBI double in the second inning and was brought home on a Stephen Piscotty long ball the next at-bat. After going 0-for-19 over his previous six games, the 37-year-old has now produced two straight three-hit performances. He owns a .786 OPS with 20 RBI on the year.