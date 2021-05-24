Busch Gardens Williamsburg announces Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends
On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 4-20, 2021, guests at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia will enjoy family-friendly fun during Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends. Kids and parents alike won’t want to miss the fun activities included in park admission during Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends, including crafts, scavenger hunts, dance parties, and an all-new celebration to mark the arrival of the newest Sesame Street friend, Julia. Plus, park guests can enjoy themed, daily Sesame Street Storytimes and live performances of “Let’s Play Together.”attractionsmagazine.com