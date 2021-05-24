newsbreak-logo
Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, May 24

nonpareilonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOMINEES SOUGHT: Volunteer Iowa is accepting nominations for its 2021 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards. Nominations must be submitted online or postmarked by June 30. Honorees will be recognized during a special ceremony at the Capitol this fall. Details and nomination materials are online at volunteeriowa.org/hof. Induction into the...

nonpareilonline.com
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Capitol Ideas column: Iowa lawmakers run roughshod over local control

Skeptics suggest the only political party that truly cares about government spending, debt and deficits is the party that is out of power. Given the Iowa Legislature’s recent history, it appears local control suffers from a similar ideological malleability. In other words: Iowa lawmakers think local control is great —...
Politicscapitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

Babysit grandkids, although at 10 & 12 it’s more just make sure they stay out of mischief. Go to car shows and cruise-ins. Host one car club’s national convention here in late summer. Get a deck built for Mrs RNUG. And a bit of kitchen remodeling. Not necessarily in the...
Sibley, IAKLEM

Monday News, May 17th

(Sibley) — A Union Pacific train derailed in northwest Iowa near Sibley, along Highway 60 Sunday afternoon, causing an explosion, and the evacuation of hundreds of people. Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver says the train derailed at around 2:00 p.m. when a bridge collapsed. Approximately 47 rail cars went off the tracks. There were no injuries to the crew members, and Union Pacific is working with local first responders at the the scene.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Miller-Meeks Lone Iowa Republican to Vote For Capitol Attack Commission

(Washington, DC) — One of the three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted for establishing a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U-S Capitol. Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa was one of 35 G-O-P members who voted to create a bipartisan commission to examine the events of January 6th. Miller-Meeks didn’t issued a statement about her vote. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she voted to establish the commission “to get to the truth of how the attack on the Capitol happened” and to ensure it cannot happen again. First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she opposes launching the commission because it could interfere with Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and F-B-I investigations. Congressman Randy Feenstra didn’t issue a statement on his “no” vote.
Iowa Statekbew98country.com

Iowa Adds Only 86 New Coronavirus Cases on Monday

The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show there are 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and Iowa is approaching five million total tests for the virus. The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals...
HobbiesYankton Daily Press

Outdoors Digest For May 15, 2021, Edition

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new online guide will help Nebraska anglers correctly identify the fish on the other end of their line. Fish Key: A Guide to the Most Commonly Caught Fish in Nebraska is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/fishidentification. It’s viewable on mobile devices or can be downloaded and printed to carry along.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa lawyer accused of lying to the court links Capitol riot to his discipline

A criminal-defense lawyer who was reprimanded for allegedly lying to the court says his discipline is in some way linked to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. In 2018, attorney Allan M. Richards of Tama, who handles high-profile murder cases, applied for appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court. He was asked on that […] The post Iowa lawyer accused of lying to the court links Capitol riot to his discipline appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
California Statesjc.edu

Johnnie Charts Political Career from Delegate Council to California DoE

Virginia Early (A13) kept busy during her time at St. John’s. There were the hours upon hours spent poring over the Great Books; the evenings immersed in seminar discussion; the afternoons reading and talking with friends in the quad. But Early went even further, plunging into a variety of extracurriculars—particularly the Delegate Council (DC), the St. John’s student government.
Virginia Statealaturkanews.com

Crowded primary race for governor in Virginia

Jeff Schapiro, political columnist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, joined "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to break down the latest in the Virginia governor's race and discuss the political influence of former Senator John Warner, who died this week at 94. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
Fairfield, ILwfiwradio.com

Headlines for Monday, May 24th

Fairfield Mayor Mike Dreith says IDOT notified the city late last week that the resurfacing project for Route 15 through Fairfield has been pushed back. The engineer in charge of the work said additional design and acquisitions issues caused the change, and the project is now tentatively set for November bidding, with work starting in 2022.
Colorado StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Colorado joins Ohio in offering $1M COVID-19 vaccine lottery

DENVER - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday announced that the state will be offering five $1 million lottery prizes, totaling $5 million, to residents who have been vaccinated. All Coloradans over 18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a $1 million...
Wyoming Statetsln.com

Female Wyoming Rancher Sues Biden Admin. for Race Discrimination

Denver, Colorado – May 25, 2021 – Wyoming rancher Leisl Carpenter announced Tuesday that she is suing the Biden Administration and the Department of Agriculture for race discrimination under the US Constitution, in response to a “Rescue Plan” loan forgiveness program that explicitly bars her from participation because she is white.
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

Here are the 24 states that will soon drop the $300 weekly unemployment benefit

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Jobless Nebraskans will no longer receive $300 enhanced weekly unemployment payments beginning June 19. That announcement means that nearly half of U.S. states will soon drop the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.
Iowa Statenonpareilonline.com

Iowa Capitol Digest for May 13

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, May 13, 2021:. MILITARY MEDALS: Ahead of Memorial Day, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding military families the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt holds more than just unclaimed cash. In some cases, tucked away in safe deposit boxes and...
Congress & CourtsGlobe Gazette

Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:. TRANS ATHLETES: Legislation to bar transgender students from competing in sports with other students of the same gender with which they identify is under consideration by House Republicans, Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Friday. “We want to...
Personal FinanceMarshall Democrat-News

Capitol Report: May 17, 2021

This week was a great last week. Last week, we were able to get HB 604 added as an amendment to a bill, but this week we were finally able to get my House Bill 604 Truly Agreed to and Finally Passed as the underlying bill — next stop is the Governor’s desk. Name, image, and likeness also passed this week. That will give college players the ability to use their personal “brand” to make money outside of their team and school commitments.