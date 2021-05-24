Sausalito removes homeless tent pitched outside City Hall

Sausalito removed a tent set up outside City Hall last week. On Thursday, May 20, the Sausalito Police Department with the assistance of the Sausalito Department of Public Works removed a tent from the north side of the Sausalito City Hall building. The owner of the tent was on scene and given the opportunity to remove belongings. But the tent-dweller declined. Police said all of the property in and around the tent was taken for safekeeping and is being stored at the police department until it is claimed by the owner.