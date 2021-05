TEXARKANA, Ark. — Although American Legion Post 58's Ladies Auxiliary is now a century old, it's support and advocacy for veterans stays young according to its membership. Letha Muskgrove who attended the organization's centennial celebration Saturday, said that since the group's May 11, 1921, inception, it still takes in the mothers, wives, sisters, daughters and grand daughters of veterans — and it is these women, who for the last century have made sure that U.S. servicemen and women overseas receive Christmas boxes, candy, books, stationary and clothing wherever they are deployed in the world.