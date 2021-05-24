‘Bringing Up Bates’: Nathan Bates Announces Engagement, Is Lawson Bates Next?
Nathan Bates is getting married. The star of Bringing Up Bates has announced his engagement to Esther Keyes. The news brings an end to months of speculation about the ultra-conservative Christian couple’s relationship. When they will wed remains unknown. Nathan’s sister, Carlin Stewart, may have given a hint to Bates family followers, though. Now that Nathan is officially headed down the aisle, family followers have turned their attention to Lawson Bates. Lawson announced his relationship in February 2021. Will Lawson be the next Bates to pop the question?www.cheatsheet.com