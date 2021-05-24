Using TikTok for business? Here’s how to make TikTok advertising work for you
TikTok is the fastest-growing social media platform in the world. This wildly popular app was among the most frequently downloaded across the globe during the past two years. TikTok’s fast-paced, short-form video content offers users clips about everything from personal finance to viral dance trends. The TikTok app was initially called Musical.ly when it launched in 2014. It became popular with young users who created lip-sync and dance videos. In 2016, a Chinese tech company, Bytedance, launched it in China as an app called Douyin and then sent it to market worldwide in 2017.vimeo.com