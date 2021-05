To view just the slides from this presentation, click HERE>>. Many can be confused when it comes to data topics. Architecture, models, data — it can seem a bit overwhelming. This program offers a clear explanation of Data Modeling and Data Architecture with a focus on the power of their interdependence. Both Data Architecture and data models are made more useful by each other. Data models are a primary means to achieve a shared understanding of specific data challenges. They are literally the pages that intersect data assets and the organizational response. Data models, as documentation, are the currency of data coordination, used to verify integration, and are mandated input to any data systems evolution. Ideally, Data Architecture is the sum of the organizational data models. However, coverage is rarely complete. Anytime you are talking about architecture, it is important to include the complementary role of engineered data models. Developing these models often incorporates both forward and reverse perspectives. Only when working in a coordinated manner, can organizations take steps to better understand what they have and what they need to accomplish by employing Data Modeling and Data Architecture.