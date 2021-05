As you may have heard, Steph Curry is something of an elite athlete — with an emphasis on athlete. For starters, he is unquestionably one of the greatest shooters and most prolific scorers in the history of professional basketball. The two-time MVP and three-time NBA champ is also a two-time scoring champion, and owns the NCAA record for three-pointers made in a single season. Curry the basketball player is responsible for shifting the way the game is played, and has served at the forefront of the league’s three-point era.