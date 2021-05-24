Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi Spark Rumors With Three-Way PDA
Hollywood's latest power throuple? New photos of Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson aroused speculation that the three stars could be dating. Published by the Daily Mail on Sunday (May 23), the pictures in question depict the director draping his arms around both Ora and Thompson as they laugh and pack on the PDA. In one photo, the "Let Me Love You" singer appears to be giving the Thor: Ragnarok star a peck on the cheek, while in another she's kissing the side of her director boyfriend's mouth while Thompson's caught with her mouth open.club937.com