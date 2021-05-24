Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi Spark Rumors With Three-Way PDA

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Taika Waititi is a lot of things. He’s an Oscar-winning writer, an actor and one of the most highly sought-after directors in Hollywood right now. But he’s also something else -- a loving dad. This was definitely apparent when he reunited with his kids on the set of his latest film, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder. While Waititi seems to be a pretty laid back and humorous guy, he does have a serious side and doesn’t mind getting stern. And he seemed to prove that by showing what timeout looks like for his kids on the set of the film.