newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ESQ Launches Independent FinTech Company, Cloudexa

By PRWeb
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cloud-based device monitoring and management solutions for the financial services industry. ESQ Business Services, Inc., today announced the launch of Cloudexa Technology, Inc. – a FinTech company that specializes in cloud-based device monitoring and management solutions. By leveraging over 25 years of expertise from ESQ, Cloudexa will lead the FinTech disruption for this sector of the financial services industry through a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and feature-rich product portfolio.

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Software As A Service#Silicon Valley#Financial Services#Technology Company#Banking Industry#Digital Technologies#Software Industry#Believe Digital#Cash Recyclers#Kiosks#Rbr#Tco#Launches#Business Services#Industry Expertise#Services Providers#Device Analytics#Product Portfolio#Service Providers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Fintech
Country
Singapore
News Break
Software
Related
BusinessHouston Chronicle

PerformLine Attracts Strategic Investment from M33 Growth

Investment to Amplify Growth and Support Product Innovation For PerformLine’s Industry-Leading Compliance Technology. PerformLine, a leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced a strategic investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth stage investment firm. The growth capital will drive further innovation across PerformLine’s enterprise grade platform and propel customer success as well as continue to accelerate the company’s existing growth.
BusinessTimes Union

Allegis Group Launches New Workforce Advisory and Consulting Business

HANOVER, Md. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Allegis Group, the global leader in talent solutions, today launched QuantumWork Advisory, a new advisory and consulting organization, to address digital transformation in the world of work. QuantumWork Advisory partners with technology vendors and management consulting firms to transform their clients’ talent acquisition and...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Commonwealth Bank of Australia developing tech for open banking

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is building a product stack to accommodate cross-institutional data sharing, a trend called open banking that has been slow to develop in Australia but has gained steam in Europe. The bank is testing technology that allows customers to view balances from other financial institutions and connect...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture

The Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Manufacturer Detail, Datamatics, Genpact, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture & Sutherland Global Services etc have been looking into Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026 || AWS ,Microsoft ,Google ,Alibaba

The Cloud Infrastructure Service Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
EconomyBenzinga

How Can Fintech Companies Use GDPR As An Advantage?

The biggest advantage that fintech companies have is their flexibility and ability to adjust to new trends quickly. Traditional industries lack this fluidity which is why they are slower to respond to the changes that the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) requires. Even though non-compliance with GDPR legislation can cause serious financial and reputational harm, many of the traditional financial institutions are simply not ready to comply with the GDPR.
Businesspulse2.com

Female-Founded Fintech Company Park Place Payments Raises $1.5 Million

Female-founded fintech company Park Place Payments announced it raised $1.5 million. These are the details. Park Place Payments — a female-founded fintech building a new payment processing experience for businesses while also closing the wealth gap for women who join its sales force — announced it has raised a $1.5 million seed funding round led by Curate Capital.
Small Businessbizxmagazine.com

KPMG Canada Launches Finance Plus Cloud Accounting Platform

Home » Business » KPMG Canada Launches Finance Plus Cloud Accounting Platform. KPMG Canada Launches Finance Plus Cloud Accounting Platform. New bookkeeping platform now available, with the ‘plus’ of a KPMG professional. KPMG has introduced Finance Plus, a new bookkeeping and financial reporting platform tailored to the needs of Small...
BusinessSFGate

Mobiquity Taps Ruby Walia To Strengthen Financial Services Business Development Efforts

Leading digital consultancy partners with industry veteran to build on expertise in financial services market. Mobiquity, a digital consultancy that designs and delivers innovative digital products and services for the world's leading brands, today announced Ruby Walia will be joining the team effective this week as the Senior Advisor for Digital Banking. Walia will support digital enablement across banking and financial services in North America. This comes on the heels of the company’s hiring of Howard Moore, former BNP Paribas COO, as Senior Director of Digital Banking, strengthening Mobiquity’s global footprint in banking and financial services.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Commercially Outsourced?

In most crisis, organizations can take a step back, examine the long-term strategy, deploy resources, and put their weight behind a chosen path. In the ongoing pandemic faced throughout the world, companies like governments (for lockdowns) had no choice but to take extreme measures by drastically reducing workforce and other expenses. It was an instinct to survive. The environment is slowly changing and requires hospitality companies to take cognizance of their actions and review their strategic choices for the future.
Economyfinextra.com

Banks go to war against fintechs - CapGemini World Fintech report

FinTechs are approaching their next maturity milestone – profitability – as they demonstrated resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic with verticals recording double-digit growth despite sector-wide operational and financial challenges. In response to FinTechs’ growing popularity among consumers and close proximity to profits, traditional banks are creating digital-only entities to appeal...
Technologywashingtonexec.com

Tod Weber Tapped as SVP, GM of C3 AI Federal Systems

Industry leader Tod Weber has been named senior vice president and general manager of C3 AI Federal Systems to bring the benefits of enterprise AI to the federal government and related industries. “Tod has had an incredibly impressive career leading organizations focused on delivering the benefits of enterprise software to...
Businessmartechseries.com

AnyClip Nets $47 Million Funding Round And Launches As ‘The Visual Intelligence Company’

AnyClip, fueled by the closing of a new $47 million (US) investment led by JVP, is positioning itself as The Visual Intelligence Company. The company is introducing the expanded AnyClip platform – ushering in a new era in video analytics with the goal of providing businesses the next generation AI tools necessary to unlock the power of their video, elevate their organization’s video acumen and change the paradigm of how we use the visual medium.
Businessmartechseries.com

Marketing Veteran Joins Matterport to Spearhead APAC and EMEA Growth Initiatives

Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, announced Vivian Weiying Pan has joined Matterport as Vice President of International Marketing, based in Singapore. She will lead marketing growth initiatives across APAC and EMEA to support the rapid expansion across those regions. In February, Matterport announced a proposed business combination with Gores Holdings VI, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company intends to remain listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “MTTR.”
Worldthenationalnews.com

UAE’s Ministry of Economy teams up with SCA to launch FinTech Megathon 2021

The UAE’s Ministry of Economy has joined forces with markets regulator the Securities and Commodities Authority to launch a ‘FinTech Megathon 2021’ programme to solve challenges faced by the industry in the Emirates. The project aims to bring together people working in FinTech start-ups. It will run on Dubai-based Fintech...
Healthbeckersspine.com

PE-backed spine company launches cervical spacer

ChoiceSpine, an implant manufacturer backed by Altus Capital Partners, received FDA clearance to launch its Blackhawk Ti cervical spacer system. 1. Blackhawk Ti features 3D-printed porous titanium technology to promote bone growth post-spinal fusion, Anders Cohen, DO, lead surgeon for the device, said in a May 25 news release. 2....
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Copado Collaborates with IBM to Accelerate Digital Transformation Projects on the Salesforce Platform

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Copado, a leading DevOps platform enabling the world’s largest digital transformations on Salesforce, today announced it has been working on a strategic alliance with IBM under an agreement signed earlier this year. IBM Global Business Services’ DevOps solutions will be combined with Copado’s DevOps technology to accelerate digital transformation projects on the Salesforce platform. The alliance is designed to help IBM clients maximize the return on their Salesforce investments and improve time-to-value.