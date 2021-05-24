newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

Sigora Solar Launches Virginia's Green Business Alliance To Reach Climate Goals with Fellow Community Leaders

 3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. Sigora Solar (http://sigorasolar.com), a top 25 US solar company and the largest residential and commercial solar company in Virginia, joined Community Climate Collaborative (C3) and 15 fellow business leaders in the community to launch a Green Business Alliance (GBA) in a recent press conference with Governor Northam. The GBA, consisting of more than 2,300 members of the Central Virginia business community, has established a significant goal to reduce emissions by 45% over the next 4 years.

