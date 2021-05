In declining Rashaan Evans’ fifth-year option earlier this week, it continued an upsetting trend for the Tennessee Titans regarding first-round draft picks. You have to go back to Marcus Mariota, whose fifth-year option was exercised in 2018, to find the last time a first-round pick made it to five seasons in Tennessee. And honestly, Mariota’s fifth-year option wasn’t picked up because the Titans were certain that he was the long-term answer at quarterback. It was exercised because they weren’t sure Mariota was the answer and needed to see a little more from him before offering him a contract extension or moving on. In the end, Mariota struggled in that fifth season, and Ryan Tannehill replaced him under center and the Titans sputtering offense blossomed with the former Dolphins QB in control. Mariota is now a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders, still hoping for another chance to become an NFL starter again.