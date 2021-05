Leuven, BE and Boston, MA, US – May 17, 2021 – 7:30 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in retinal vascular disorders, announces in a planned succession, the promotion of Tom Graney, CFA from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He takes over from Dr. Patrik De Haes, who after 14 years as CEO, has decided to move away from day-to-day management of the company to become the Non-executive Chairman of Oxurion. Thomas Clay, the outgoing Chairman of Oxurion, will remain on the Board as a Non-executive Director of the company.