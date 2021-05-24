New York reverses COVID policy that required kids in child care to wear masks
ALBANY - Kids in day care will not have to wear masks to protect against COVID-19, state agencies said late Monday, reversing a widely derided policy put in place last week. The joint announcement from the state Office of Children and Family Services and Department of Health comes after day care facilities and lawmakers ripped a change in a state mandate last week that required those over the age of two to wear masks while at child care.www.the-leader.com