Folks On TikTok Are Chopping Off Their Ponytails In Search Of The Perfect Shag
All it takes is one experiment to turn out surprisingly well for TikTok to turn it into a trend. That’s what happened when one TikToker tried the wolf haircut trend by chopping inches of her high ponytail. Hundreds of folks took to the app to try it themselves to varying results, but most are pretty happy with the look. Call it the Miley Cyrus effect or the angsty music of Olivia Rodrigo. But all of a sudden, everyone has a mix of a shag and mullet thanks to the trend.stylecaster.com