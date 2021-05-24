Folks On TikTok Are Chopping Off Their Ponytails In Search Of The Perfect Shag

People are snipping their ponytails in half to create shaggy layers at home — but according to experts, this method might be a disaster waiting to happen. It's not every day that I get to say this, but I recently saw a TikTok that made my jaw drop. A young woman, alone in her bathroom, swept her long, wavy hair into a high ponytail. In one hand, she grasped the end of the pony and held it straight upward — a pair of kitchen scissors sat in the other. You can imagine what happened next: Snip. Snip. Snip. She cut a horizontal straight line all the way across, right through the middle. Shockingly to me, she let the ponytail down to reveal a brand-new (and quite cute) shag haircut, complete with choppy, all-over layers.