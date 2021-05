Nature is truly healing in the Hudson Valley. Last week pictures were shared in the Hudson Valley in Pictures group on Facebook of a moose frolicking around in Pine Plains. On Tuesday, May 25, another photo of a moose was shared. This time the moose was spotted in Saugerties. We reached out to the photographer and they told us they saw the moose on the side of Old Kings Highway, in Saugerties, at around 8 pm.