Fate/Stay Night's Final Heaven's Feel Film Announces Blu-ray Release

We have three (3) Blu-ray copies available for a giveaway of the upcoming horror film Hunted which RLJE Films will release on DVD and Blu-ray on May 18th. What started as a flirtatious encounter at a bar turns into a life-or-death struggle as Eve becomes the unknowing target of a misogynistic plot against her. Forced to flee as two men pursue her through the forest, she’s pushed to her extremes while fighting to survive—but survival isn’t enough for Eve. She will have revenge. A modern and radical take on the Little Red Riding Hood fable, Hunted is an exhilarating, transcendent, and frequently brutal survival tale that elevates itself with the power of myth and magic, while still holding an exacting mirror to present-day society.