Fate/Stay Night's Final Heaven's Feel Film Announces Blu-ray Release

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFate/stay night [Heaven's Feel] III. spring song announced an official Blu-ray release is on the way! Fate/stay night completed the final Heaven's Feel route of TYPE-MOON's original visual novel video game not with a full series like the first two routes, but with a feature film trilogy. With the first film releasing back in 2017, and the second in 2019, the official release of the third film had a few issues when it was hitting theaters. But while some fans in the United States might have missed its theatrical run last Fall, now they have an even better opportunity to check it out!

comicbook.com
