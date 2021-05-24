Jensen Ackles Admits To Not Dealing Well With Coming To Terms With Supernatural's Ending (And Jared Padalecki Confirms)
Supernatural came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons to finally reveal whether Sam and Dean Winchester would indeed find peace when they were done, and it was an emotional finale that ended with both brothers dead but reunited in the afterlife. Due to production shutdowns that affected the entertainment industry as a whole, fans didn't find out about the ending for far longer than intended, but stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki knew for a long time how the story would wrap, and Ackles didn't have the easiest time with it.www.cinemablend.com