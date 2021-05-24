Flood Warning issued for Hood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Hood The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Hood County in north central Texas Southwestern Parker County in north central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, The heavy rain has ended and new flooding is no longer expected to occur. However, flooding of low lying and/or poor drainage areas may continue for a few hours until the water has had a chance to recede. Please continue to avoid flooded areas and heed all road closures. Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Hudson Oaks, Lipan and Annetta North.