Parker County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Parker by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 08:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Parker The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Hood County in north central Texas Southwestern Parker County in north central Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 627 PM CDT, The heavy rain has ended and new flooding is no longer expected to occur. However, flooding of low lying and/or poor drainage areas may continue for a few hours until the water has had a chance to recede. Please continue to avoid flooded areas and heed all road closures. Some locations that will experience flooding include Weatherford, Hudson Oaks, Lipan and Annetta North.

Jack County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack, Parker, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Target Area: Jack; Parker; Wise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WISE...SOUTHEASTERN JACK AND NORTHERN PARKER COUNTIES At 1155 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Poolville, or 14 miles southwest of Bridgeport, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Weatherford, Springtown, Poolville and Boonsville. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Parker County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Parker THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PARKER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Eastland County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastland, Erath, Hood, Palo Pinto, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastland; Erath; Hood; Palo Pinto; Parker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ERATH...NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND...WESTERN PARKER...SOUTHERN PALO PINTO AND NORTHWESTERN HOOD COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from Strawn to Mineral Wells, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mineral Wells, Gordon, Lipan, Cool, Mineral Wells State Park, Morgan Mill, Huckabay, Strawn, Millsap and Mingus.
Bell County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Grayson; Hamilton; Hill; Hood; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lampasas; Limestone; McLennan; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Wise WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles on east to west oriented roadways.
Hood County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hood, Johnson, Parker, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hood; Johnson; Parker; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Parker County in north central Texas Southwestern Tarrant County in north central Texas Northeastern Hood County in north central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 541 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Granbury, moving northeast at 25 mph. Trained spotters have reported golf ball size hail with this storm north of Granbury. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Burleson, Weatherford, Benbrook, White Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill, Azle, Granbury, River Oaks, Kennedale, Everman, Sansom Park, Lake Worth, Rendon, Pecan Plantation, Willow Park, Reno and Edgecliff Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 39 and 51. Interstate 20 between mile markers 413 and 445. Interstate 30 between mile markers 1 and 16. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH