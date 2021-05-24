Help has arrived in Lake Charles - again

Help has arrived in Lake Charles yet again, as the city is again recovering from a disaster. This time, Lake Charles is drying out and rebuilding.

Supplies arrived to be given away today, all from the generosity of strangers.

Lake Charles residents are once again showing their resilience during hard times. While last week's severe weather impacted much of the community, people are coming together to help flood victims.

"We're distributing today, the things that you need after a natural disaster ....cleaning supplies over the counter medicines, diapers, rakes, brooms, those sorts of things," says Dominique Darbonne, of the Vessel Project of Louisiana. "Our community has really been hit hard in the last nine months facing back to back hurricanes, an unprecedented ice storm in February, as well as 100 year flood last Monday."

But victims of those natural disasters aren't going through it alone. Organizations like the Vessel Project are helping to fulfill a need. They're one of several groups who played a role in getting this event set up; 15 pallets were filled with supplies to help victims.

"Our community is resilient. But we're tired and resources are limited. And at this point, everybody in our community has been affected by this in some way. Really, everybody in our community at this point has lost property has lost belongings has lost, you know, just a lot."

Organizers say they will continue to help as long as there is a need.

"It won't be the end of it. Either. They'll knowing this group and how they've given in the past. There will be other supplies coming as long as there's a need," Terry Flower says.

"A lot of people make comments about why would you live there or you know, after all of this, you should leave but what people don't understand is how truly special our community is our community is unique and beautiful," Darbonne adds.