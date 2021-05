At the mayor’s State of the City address on May 4, Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said 2020 was a “year of struggle, sadness and heartbreak.”. “We lost friends and loved ones to COVID-19, but I have never been prouder of our city’s hope and resiliency from our city staff to our neighbors that came together to combat this pandemic,” she said. “We have struggled with the feelings of anxiety, despair, and sometimes it has been overwhelming. Yet, we persevered together and faced one of the greatest challenges of our time. But we could not have done it alone.”