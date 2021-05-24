South Africa's Cheapest 'Car' Versus Bicycle Is A Weird Drag Race

America loves a classic quarter-mile drag race just as much as it loves a good underdog story. We've all seen that fancy new muscle car pull up to a sleeper and get absolutely destroyed. These days you can't trust most cars built before 1990: if it's older than 30 years and it's in good condition, the chances are high that it will have something powerful living under the hood. This wisdom clearly did not trickle down to the owner of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, or the unsuspecting guy in the Cadillac CTS-V who both line up up to race this clean 1971 Ford Torino GT.