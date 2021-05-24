South Africa's Cheapest 'Car' Versus Bicycle Is A Weird Drag Race

Words By Ashley Giordano, photos from Jeopardy and a Jeep by Dorothy Rogers. During the summer of 1954, two American college professors named Dorothy Rogers and Louise Ostberg pulled their Willys Wagon into a mechanic shop in Tripoli, Libya. They had arrived from the North African desert, where they battled endless flats and ruined tire tubes in over 110° temperatures, their mouths dry and eyes bloodshot from wind that Rogers described as “liquid flames licking the face.” After 25,000 challenging miles from France to Algeria, crossing the Sahara Desert and jungles of the Congo to the southern tip of the continent, and heading back north through Cairo and along the North African coast, their current set of tires were arguably more patchwork than rubber.