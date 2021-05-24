newsbreak-logo
Latest Bonkers Subaru Impreza 22B Auction Result Sees £171k Winning Bid

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of 16 Type UK 22Bs ever made reached ridiculous heights at a Silverstone Auctions sale last weekend, but incredibly, that's not a record. Despite the dizzying array of special edition WRX and WRX STIs to have emerged over the years, we reckon most Subaru geeks would agree one being head and shoulders above the rest: the 22B. Petrolheads of a certain age will fondly recall that moment when they logged in at just the right time on Gran Turismo 2’s used car showroom for one to appear. It was virtual gold dust, just like the real thing.

