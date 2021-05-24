Latest Bonkers Subaru Impreza 22B Auction Result Sees £171k Winning Bid

When you’re collecting Porsches, it’s life. Everything before or after is just waiting. Coming this August to RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction is arguably the most iconic Porsche racing car of all time, heck you could argue this is the single most iconic racing car period. Porsche has won more Le Mans 24s than any other company, the 917 was the car that started that ridiculous winning streak. I’d argue that Porsche wouldn’t be the company it is today without the 917. And this one, one which an entire motor sport action movie was built around, painted in the most iconic livery of all time, is coming up for sale.