Sammy Hagar Honors ‘Real Heroes’ at First Post-COVID Concert

A rock and roll supergroup has been booked to fill the opening night vacancy at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand. After rock band Staind pulled out last month, fair officials have now booked Sammy Hagar and the Circle to perform on Thursday, August 12th. The group features Hagar and his former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, along with drummer Jason Bonham, the son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, May 22nd through Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, country singer Kelsea Ballerini has canceled her planned August 20th appearance at the Grandstand. Refunds for tickets purchased for that show are available through Ticketmaster.