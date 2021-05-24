Sammy Hagar Honors ‘Real Heroes’ at First Post-COVID Concert
Sammy Hagar returned to the stage May 23 for a performance with his band the Circle in Key West, Fla. The Red Rocker remained active during the hiatus caused by COVID-19, regularly posting on social media and creating a series of streaming performances dubbed the Lockdown Sessions. Still, these activities couldn’t replace the special energy that comes with performing in front of an audience, and Hagar was clearly excited to celebrate the return of live music.ultimateclassicrock.com