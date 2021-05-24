Marine Sexually Abused Sleeping Hudson Valley Student
A U.S. Marine is heading to prison for a number of years after he admitted to fondling a sleeping Hudson Valley college student. In 2017, Lance Corporal Kevin Guerrero of the United States Marines stationed at Stewart Air Force Base in New Windsor pleaded guilty in Ulster County Court to sexual abuse and burglary as a result of what officials describe as a series of "frightening incidents" which occurred in New Paltz in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2016.hudsonvalleycountry.com