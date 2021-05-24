Summer Carnival is back at Mt. Trashmore

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Pierce's Pitt Bar-B-Que started in the kitchen of Jay Pierce's childhood home. Pierce says his father, Doc, was hard at work at the kitchen table. "I remember him calling me in as he sat there with a yellow legal pad and drew what just looked like a square to me, and he was drawing out this building. I guess he could tell I wasn't paying attention, and he pointed his finger at me and told me, this is going to be your future. You need to pay attention to what's going on," laughed Pierce.