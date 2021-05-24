newsbreak-logo
Virginia Beach, VA

Summer Carnival is back at Mt. Trashmore

13News Now
13News Now
 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "The funnel cakes: that's my favorite attraction, and the enjoyment of being around people," said Rodney Tyson, who is on vacation from Maryland. He came to Mount Trashmore for a walk and quickly found something to add to his trip itinerary. "I'm coming back tomorrow to...

