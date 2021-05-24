Cancel
California State

Calif. gov. touts $2b funding plan for wildfire prep

 25 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed spending a record $2 billion on wildfire mitigation, double what he had proposed in January, as the state sinks deeper into drought. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/750416e22f40440b8ad35efc100ac7df.

