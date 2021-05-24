newsbreak-logo
Albany, GA

Heat peaks before rain returns

By Yolanda Amadeo
WALB 10
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve got the hottest and driest stretch so far this year. Highlighting the week unseasonably hot temps with no rain in sight until the weekend. Temperatures top about 5-10 above average coming close to record readings for a few days. Highs top mid-upper 90s near 100 (avg high 89°and lows upper 60s low 70s (avg low 64°).

